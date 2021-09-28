STATE POLL: Undefeated Westlake, LBJ remain near top of latest rankings

(KXAN) — It was a surprise-free week for Central Texas teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings.
Westlake remains No. 1 in 6A after a 63-6 win against Del Valle, moving its winning streak to 28 straight games. Austin LBJ stayed at No. 3 in the 4A-Division 1 poll, following a 41-26 win against Cornerstone Christian.
In the private school rankings, Austin Regents takes the top spot with a 49-21 win over St. Michael’s.
Lake Travis and Vandegrift each moved up one spot in the 6A rankings after a bye week. The Cavaliers and Vipers are No. 12 and No. 23 respectively.
6A State Poll
2. Katy (5-0)
3. Southlake Carroll (5-0)
4.. Denton Guyer (5-0)
5. Duncanville (3-1)
6. Humble Atascocita (4-1)
7. Katy Tompkins (5-0)
8. Rockwall-Heath (4-1)
9. Spring Westfield (4-0)
10. Galena Park North Shore (4-1)
11. Spring (4-0)
13. Allen (3-1)
14. San Antonio Brennan (4-0)
15. Rockwall (3-2)
16. Arlington Martin (3-2)
17. Euless Trinity (4-1)
18. Cibolo Steele (5-0)
19. Cypress Bridgeland (4-0)
20. Midland Legacy (3-1)
21. Lewisville (4-0)
22. Cypress Park (4-0)
23. Vandegrift (5-0)
24. Houston King (5-0)
25. Smithson Valley (5-0)
5A Division 1
- Denton Ryan (4-1)
2. College Station (5-0)
3. Highland Park (3-1)
4. Longview (4-1)
5. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (5-0)
6. Colleyville Heritage (3-1)
7. Amarillo Tascosa (4-1)
8. Frisco Lone Star (3-1)
9. Katy Paetow (4-0)
10. Fort Bend Hightower (3-1)
5A Division 2
- Aledo (5-0)
2. Fort Bend Marshall (5-0)
3. Lucas Lovejoy (4-0)
4. Ennis (5-0)
5. Lubbock-Cooper (4-1)
6. South Oak Cliff (4-1)
7. Nederland (4-0)
8. Wichita Falls Rider (5-0)
9. Texarkana Texas (3-0)
10. Alamo Heights (5-0)
4A Division 1
- Argyle (4-0)
2. Corpus Christi Calallen (4-0)
3. Austin LBJ (5-0)
4. Tyler Chapel Hill (5-0)
5. Stephenville (5-0)
6. El Campo (4-1)
7. Waco La Vega (3-2)
8. Melissa (3-2)
9. Huffman Hargrave (5-0)
10. Kilgore (4-1)
4A Division 2
1. Carthage (3-0)
2. Gilmer (4-1)
3. Celina (4-1)
4. West Orange-Stark (3-1)
5. China Spring (5-0)
6. Bellville (4-0)
7. Van (5-0)
8. Geronimo Navarro (4-1)
9. Cuero (4-1)
10. Sinton (3-1)
3A Division 1
1. Jim Ned (5-0)
2. Brock (4-0)
3. Hallettsville (4-1)
4. Vanderbilt Industrial (4-1)
5. Yoakum (4-1)
6. Mount Vernon (4-0)
7. West (5-0)
8. Grandview (4-1)
9. Tatum (4-1)
10. Lorena (3-2)
3A Division 2
1. Franklin (5-0)
2. Gunter (5-0)
3. Childress (4-0)
4. Holliday (5-0)
5. West Rusk (5-0)
6. Newton (3-1)
7. Waskom (4-1)
8. Candian (3-1)
9. Abernathy (5-0)
10. Idalou (5-0)
2A Division 1
1. Refugio (5-0)
2. Shiner (5-0)
3. Timpson (3-0)
4. Crawford (4-0)
5. Cisco (4-1)
6. Hawley (5-0)
7. New Deal (4-1)
8. Mason (4-1)
9. Beckville (5-0)
10. Forsan (5-0)
2A Division 2
1. Mart (5-0)
2. Windthorst (5-0)
3. Muenster (5-0)
4. Albany (4-0)
5. Wellington (2-2)
6. Stratford (4-1)
7. Falls City (3-1)
8. Eldorado (4-0)
9. Vega (4-1)
10. Chilton (4-0)
Six-man Division 1
1. May (5-0)
2. Sterling City (4-1)
3. Jonesboro (5-0)
4. Water Valley (5-0)
5. Abbott (5-0)
6. Rankin (4-1)
7. Springlake-Earth (4-1)
8. Garden City (3-2)
9. Lometa (4-0)
10. Ira (3-1)
Six-man Division 2
1. Motley County (5-0)
2. Strawn (5-0)
3. Richland Springs (3-1)
4. Calvert (1-1)
5. Balmorhea (3-1)
6. Follett (5-0)
7. Klondike (5-0)
8. Jayton (5-0)
9. Anton (4-0)
10. Throckmorton (5-0)
Private School rankings
1. Austin Regents (4-0)
2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1)
3. Grapevine Faith (5-0)
4. Nolan Catholic (3-2)
5. Houston Second Baptist (4-1)