STATE POLL: Undefeated Westlake, LBJ remain near top of latest rankings

(KXAN) — It was a surprise-free week for Central Texas teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings.

Westlake remains No. 1 in 6A after a 63-6 win against Del Valle, moving its winning streak to 28 straight games. Austin LBJ stayed at No. 3 in the 4A-Division 1 poll, following a 41-26 win against Cornerstone Christian.

In the private school rankings, Austin Regents takes the top spot with a 49-21 win over St. Michael’s.

Lake Travis and Vandegrift each moved up one spot in the 6A rankings after a bye week. The Cavaliers and Vipers are No. 12 and No. 23 respectively.

6A State Poll

1. Austin Westlake (4-0)

2. Katy (5-0)

3. Southlake Carroll (5-0)

4.. Denton Guyer (5-0)

5. Duncanville (3-1)

6. Humble Atascocita (4-1)

7. Katy Tompkins (5-0)

8. Rockwall-Heath (4-1)

9. Spring Westfield (4-0)

10. Galena Park North Shore (4-1)

11. Spring (4-0)

12. Lake Travis (3-1)

13. Allen (3-1)

14. San Antonio Brennan (4-0)

15. Rockwall (3-2)

16. Arlington Martin (3-2)

17. Euless Trinity (4-1)

18. Cibolo Steele (5-0)

19. Cypress Bridgeland (4-0)

20. Midland Legacy (3-1)

21. Lewisville (4-0)

22. Cypress Park (4-0)

23. Vandegrift (5-0)

24. Houston King (5-0)

25. Smithson Valley (5-0)

5A Division 1

Denton Ryan (4-1)

2. College Station (5-0)

3. Highland Park (3-1)

4. Longview (4-1)

5. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (5-0)

6. Colleyville Heritage (3-1)

7. Amarillo Tascosa (4-1)

8. Frisco Lone Star (3-1)

9. Katy Paetow (4-0)

10. Fort Bend Hightower (3-1)

5A Division 2

Aledo (5-0)

2. Fort Bend Marshall (5-0)

3. Lucas Lovejoy (4-0)

4. Ennis (5-0)

5. Lubbock-Cooper (4-1)

6. South Oak Cliff (4-1)

7. Nederland (4-0)

8. Wichita Falls Rider (5-0)

9. Texarkana Texas (3-0)

10. Alamo Heights (5-0)

4A Division 1

Argyle (4-0)

2. Corpus Christi Calallen (4-0)

3. Austin LBJ (5-0)

4. Tyler Chapel Hill (5-0)

5. Stephenville (5-0)

6. El Campo (4-1)

7. Waco La Vega (3-2)

8. Melissa (3-2)

9. Huffman Hargrave (5-0)

10. Kilgore (4-1)

4A Division 2

1. Carthage (3-0)

2. Gilmer (4-1)

3. Celina (4-1)

4. West Orange-Stark (3-1)

5. China Spring (5-0)

6. Bellville (4-0)

7. Van (5-0)

8. Geronimo Navarro (4-1)

9. Cuero (4-1)

10. Sinton (3-1)

3A Division 1

1. Jim Ned (5-0)

2. Brock (4-0)

3. Hallettsville (4-1)

4. Vanderbilt Industrial (4-1)

5. Yoakum (4-1)

6. Mount Vernon (4-0)

7. West (5-0)

8. Grandview (4-1)

9. Tatum (4-1)

10. Lorena (3-2)

3A Division 2

1. Franklin (5-0)

2. Gunter (5-0)

3. Childress (4-0)

4. Holliday (5-0)

5. West Rusk (5-0)

6. Newton (3-1)

7. Waskom (4-1)

8. Candian (3-1)

9. Abernathy (5-0)

10. Idalou (5-0)

2A Division 1

1. Refugio (5-0)

2. Shiner (5-0)

3. Timpson (3-0)

4. Crawford (4-0)

5. Cisco (4-1)

6. Hawley (5-0)

7. New Deal (4-1)

8. Mason (4-1)

9. Beckville (5-0)

10. Forsan (5-0)

2A Division 2

1. Mart (5-0)

2. Windthorst (5-0)

3. Muenster (5-0)

4. Albany (4-0)

5. Wellington (2-2)

6. Stratford (4-1)

7. Falls City (3-1)

8. Eldorado (4-0)

9. Vega (4-1)

10. Chilton (4-0)

Six-man Division 1

1. May (5-0)

2. Sterling City (4-1)

3. Jonesboro (5-0)

4. Water Valley (5-0)

5. Abbott (5-0)

6. Rankin (4-1)

7. Springlake-Earth (4-1)

8. Garden City (3-2)

9. Lometa (4-0)

10. Ira (3-1)

Six-man Division 2

1. Motley County (5-0)

2. Strawn (5-0)

3. Richland Springs (3-1)

4. Calvert (1-1)

5. Balmorhea (3-1)

6. Follett (5-0)

7. Klondike (5-0)

8. Jayton (5-0)

9. Anton (4-0)

10. Throckmorton (5-0)

Private School rankings

1. Austin Regents (4-0)

2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1)

3. Grapevine Faith (5-0)

4. Nolan Catholic (3-2)

5. Houston Second Baptist (4-1)