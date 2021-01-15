State Championship: Cedar Park returns to title game for first time since 2015

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park is back in the state championship game for the first time in five years. Head coach Carl Abseck and the Timberwolves celebrated a 5A-Division 2 championship in 2015 over Frisco Lone Star.

The 5A-Division 1 championship is on the line when Cedar Park faces Denton Ryan Friday at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Cedar Park (13-0) won the District 11-5A championship on their way to an undefeated season. Cedar Park hasn’t played a one-score game during the 2020 season. The Timberwolves’ closest win came in a 52-42 win against Manvel in the 5A region finals.

Cedar Park beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 61-28 in the state semifinals with an explosion of points in the second half.

Quarterback Ryder Hernandez is in complete control of the Cedar Park offense, averaging over 300 yards passing this season.

To be expected when playing for a state title, Denton Ryan (14-0) will be Cedar Park’s toughest challenge of the season with a talented roster full of Division 1 prospects.

The Raiders are led by Texas Longhorns signee Ja’Tavion Sanders and Oklahoma signee Billy Bowman. On defense, junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander is rated as one of the best players in the country for the 2022 class.