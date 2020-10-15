Showdown of undefeated teams in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Either Cedar Park or Hendrickson will end Thursday with a loss on its ledger after a strong start to the season for both teams.
Hendrickson (3-0) will host Cedar Park in a pivotal district game on Thursday at 7 p.m. from the field. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com at 7 p.m.
Cedar Park (3-0) has answered every challenge thrown its way, including snapping 6A-power Vandegrift’s regular season winning streak in the season opener. The Timberwolves started their district schedule last week with a dominant 56-24 win against Georgetown.
Hendrickson defeated Weiss last week 28-21 to start its district schedule 1-0. In its two non-district games, Hendrickson beat Akins and Killeen.
How to find KBVO
- Virtual: Channel 14
- Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215
- Grande: Channel 18 or 818
- Suddenlink: Channel 12
- Google Fiber: Channel 8
- AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007