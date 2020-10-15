Showdown of undefeated teams in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cedar Park players enter the field

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Either Cedar Park or Hendrickson will end Thursday with a loss on its ledger after a strong start to the season for both teams.

Hendrickson (3-0) will host Cedar Park in a pivotal district game on Thursday at 7 p.m. from the field. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Cedar Park (3-0) has answered every challenge thrown its way, including snapping 6A-power Vandegrift’s regular season winning streak in the season opener. The Timberwolves started their district schedule last week with a dominant 56-24 win against Georgetown.

Hendrickson defeated Weiss last week 28-21 to start its district schedule 1-0. In its two non-district games, Hendrickson beat Akins and Killeen.

How to find KBVO

  • Virtual: Channel 14
  • Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215
  • Grande: Channel 18 or 818
  • Suddenlink: Channel 12
  • Google Fiber: Channel 8
  • AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Thursday 10/15
Cedar Park vs. Hendrickson at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/16
Westlake vs. San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/22
Manor vs. Pflugerville at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/23
Westlake vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
San Marcos vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Westwood vs. Austin High at 7:30 p.m.

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss