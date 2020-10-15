Showdown of undefeated teams in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Either Cedar Park or Hendrickson will end Thursday with a loss on its ledger after a strong start to the season for both teams.

Hendrickson (3-0) will host Cedar Park in a pivotal district game on Thursday at 7 p.m. from the field. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Cedar Park (3-0) has answered every challenge thrown its way, including snapping 6A-power Vandegrift’s regular season winning streak in the season opener. The Timberwolves started their district schedule last week with a dominant 56-24 win against Georgetown.

Hendrickson defeated Weiss last week 28-21 to start its district schedule 1-0. In its two non-district games, Hendrickson beat Akins and Killeen.

