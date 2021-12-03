Semifinal trips on the line in Texas high school football — top playoff matchups

LBJ puts their perfect season on the line back at the Alamodome

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin area is guaranteed to have at least one team in the state semifinals next weekend.

LBJ meets Fredericksburg in a district rematch in the 4A playoffs.

Vandegrift and Westlake will play in a 6A regional final matchup, looking for a spot in the 6A Division 2 final four.

The Chaparrals-Vipers matchup headlines our look at this weekend’s state quarterfinal games.

Top games in Central Texas

Vandegrift vs. Westlake | 6A D2 | Saturday 2 p.m. | Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (KBVO-TV)

It will be an old, district matchup with a trip to the state semifinals on the line in 6A. Westlake is not only undefeated, but have not been challenged this season. It also means that in his final season of coaching, Westlake coach Todd Dodge goes back to the stadium where he played college football at Texas.

Vandegrift is making their second straight trip to the quarterfinals. The Vipers have won their three playoff games by a combined 100 points since their regular season finale loss to Round Rock. Quarterback Brayden Buchanan has passed for 2,897 yards and 42 touchdowns. Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik is spreading the wealth with his 2,486 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. Ten different Chaparrals have caught at least 10 passes.

San Antonio Brennan vs. Lake Travis | 6A D1 | Saturday 2 p.m. | Drippings Springs Tiger Stadium (KNVA-TV)

Lake Travis is back in the state quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last six years. The Cavaliers are coming off a 35-19 win over Laredo United South, led by senior running back Derrick Johnson’s 211 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

On the season, Johnson has rushed for 1,316 yards and 16 touchdowns. Ohio State commit receiver Caleb Burton has come on strong after battling injuries. Burton has played in 10 games with 41 catches and 14 touchdowns. Brennan beat Bowie 59-36 to stay undefeated. Junior quarterback Ashton Dubose has passed for 3,395 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Liberty Hill vs. Alamo Heights | 5A D2 | Friday 7 p.m. | San Marcos Bobcat Stadium (KBVO-TV)

Despite having to rebuild their offensive personal from last year’s state semifinal team, Liberty Hill is making another deep playoff run. The Panthers (11-2) knocked off Rouse 56-33 behind 235 yards rushing and two touchdowns from sophomore Joe Pitchford. Pitchford also threw a touchdown pass on a fake punt.

The Panthers face an undefeated Alamo Heights (13-0) team that beat Marble Falls 10-7 on a last-second field goal to advance to the quarterfinals.

LBJ vs. Fredericksburg | 4A D1 | Saturday 3 p.m. | Alamodome (San Antonio)

It’s a District 13-4A rematch at the Alamodome. LBJ continued their undefeated season with a 68-24 win over Boerne in the third round. Senior quarterback Oscar Gordon passed for 289 yards and six touchdowns in the win. The Jaguars also rushed for 360 yards led by Sedrick Alexander’s 115 yards and two touchdowns.

After a 6-4 regular season, Fredericksburg advanced to the quarterfinals with a 28-20 win over Pleasanton. LBJ won the first game between these teams 40-14 on Oct. 15.

Vanderbilt Industrial vs. Lago Vista | 3A D1 | Friday 7 p.m. | Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)

Lago Vista is making their second straight trip to the state quarterfinals. The Vikings beat Edna 33-29 in the third round with a Bowen Stobb to Ryder Phillips 13-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds remaining in the game.

The touchdown capped a 62-yard, game-winning drive after Edna led 29-26 with 1:40 to go in the game. This is a quarterfinal rematch. Lago Vista won 18-14 last year.