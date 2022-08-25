SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — High school football season is back in Central Texas. As teams warm up for their season openers, the San Marcos High School football team is gearing up for a different challenge.

The district is planning to appeal a ruling that banned the team from the playoffs for two years.

San Marcos CISD Chief of Communications Andrew Fernandez said the team is accused of recruiting players from outside its school boundary lines. Something he said the district denies.

“We had a group of students who played on a youth football team together, and that group of students decided to join San Marcos CISD, and it’s really that that’s in question,” Fernandez said.

He said the allegation was made by a UIL district executive committee. Fernandez said the committee ruled those players were ineligible for transfer.

“If they feel like they’re moving in for athletic purposes, then that student will sit out a year,” Fernandez said.

He said the district is OK with that ruling. But, Fernandez said the committee also suggested those athletes not be allowed to play for an additional two years.

That’s something he said the district would push back on. San Marcos CISD is supposed to get paperwork from the district executive committee Friday morning. From there, it’ll file an appeal with UIL.

“We’ll learn about the next steps on when the state executive committee hearing will take place, and we’ll take our statements and our families to that meeting, and we’ll go from there,” Fernandez said.

KXAN reached out to the parents of players on the team, but several did not want to talk. One of them told us parents fear it would impact their child’s playing time.

According to the UIL, once the form is received, the appeal case will be added to the agenda of the next scheduled state executive committee meeting.