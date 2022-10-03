San Marcos players run off the field before the game at Lake Travis on Oct. 9. (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Rattlers football team is again eligible for postseason play, at least for now.

The University Interscholastic League gave the school three years probation and issued public reprimands to two San Marcos CISD employees amid allegations of the football team recruiting players from outside district boundaries for purely athletic purposes. The district denies the allegations.

Public reprimands were given to San Marcos HS athletic director and head football coach Josh Walsh, along with Earl Anderson, a district employee. The probationary period begins immediately, the UIL said.

In August, the UIL issued a two-year postseason ban when the allegations came to light, but after an appeal by the school, the postseason ban was removed. The UIL said there are “several SEC hearings involving San Marcos student-athletes to take place in the coming weeks,” and if more evidence is found supporting the illegal recruiting, a postseason ban could be put back in place. The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the group’s meeting agenda.

A district spokesperson said the issue was with a group of students who played youth football together, and then the group decided to enroll in the district. The spokesperson said a UIL district executive committee brought forth the allegations, and that the committee ruled those athletes were ineligible for transfer.

The SEC is the state executive committee, a group of 12 administrators from across Texas that, “interprets the rules, settles disputes between different UIL districts and disputes which arise past the district level, conducts investigations and hearings of alleged violations, and hears appeals,” the UIL’s website says.

The Rattlers, 2-3 overall this season, enter 6A-District 27 on Friday against Schertz Clemens.