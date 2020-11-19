San Marcos, Bowie face off in KBVO Big Game of the Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The San Marcos Rattlers will travel to Burger Stadium on Thursday to meet face-to-face with the Bowie Bulldogs in the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Both teams this week are looking to break losing streaks of their own, as San Marcos (1-6) is coming off of five straight losses, and Bowie (2-4) two.

