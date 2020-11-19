San Marcos, Bowie face off in KBVO Big Game of the Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The San Marcos Rattlers will travel to Burger Stadium on Thursday to meet face-to-face with the Bowie Bulldogs in the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Both teams this week are looking to break losing streaks of their own, as San Marcos (1-6) is coming off of five straight losses, and Bowie (2-4) two.

How to find KBVO

  • Virtual: Channel 14
  • Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215
  • Grande: Channel 18 or 818
  • Suddenlink: Channel 12
  • Google Fiber: Channel 8
  • AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Thursday 11/19
San Marcos vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Stony Point vs. Cedar Ridge at 7 p.m.

