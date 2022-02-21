Rouse takes on Buda Johnson in state playoffs — watch live on KBVO

Rouse High School basketball gym

Photo of Rouse High School’s basketball gym in February 2022. (KXAN/Roger Wallace)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — It’s playoff time in Texas. The UIL boys basketball state playoffs are underway and KBVO will be showing two Bi-District (first round) games live on-air and online this week.

Rouse and Buda Johnson will meet Monday at Manor High School for a first-round matchup at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on KBVO or a live stream in this story.

After losing a de-facto district title game to Liberty Hill, Rouse (24-10) will look to rebound and start a new winning streak after finishing second in District 25-5A.

Johnson (28-6) is the No. 3 seed from District 26-5A, finishing behind Boerne-Champion and Veterans Memorial.

The winner will face the winner of San Antonio McCollum and Lanier in the second round.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

How to find KBVO

  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
  • Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
  • Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
  • Over the Air: Channel 14
  • Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 1/4: Round Rock vs Westwood (boys) | 7 p.m.
  • 1/11: Stony Point vs Hutto (boys) | 7 p.m.
  • 1/18: Bowie vs Austin High (boys) | 8 p.m.
  • 1/25: Liberty Hill vs Cedar Park (girls) | 6:30 p.m.
  • 2/8: Lake Travis vs Westlake (boys) | 7:30 p.m.
  • 2/15: Liberty Hill vs. Rouse (boys) | 7 p.m.
  • 2/21: Rouse vs. Buda Johnson (playoffs) | 7 p.m.

