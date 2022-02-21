Rouse takes on Buda Johnson in state playoffs — watch live on KBVO

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — It’s playoff time in Texas. The UIL boys basketball state playoffs are underway and KBVO will be showing two Bi-District (first round) games live on-air and online this week.

Rouse and Buda Johnson will meet Monday at Manor High School for a first-round matchup at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on KBVO or a live stream in this story.

After losing a de-facto district title game to Liberty Hill, Rouse (24-10) will look to rebound and start a new winning streak after finishing second in District 25-5A.

Johnson (28-6) is the No. 3 seed from District 26-5A, finishing behind Boerne-Champion and Veterans Memorial.

The winner will face the winner of San Antonio McCollum and Lanier in the second round.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

How to find KBVO