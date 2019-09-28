Round Rock’s offense pours it on Westwood in the Battle for the Bell

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Battle for the Bell was a one-sided affair Friday night at Dragon Stadium.

Round Rock (4-0, 2-0) notched its fourth straight game of 40 points or more in a 67-21 rout against Westwood.

The Dragons jumped out quickly to a 46-14 lead at halftime over the Warriors (2-3, 1-2). Round Rock kept going in the second half outscoring Westwood 21-7 in the final two quarters.

The win sets up a showdown between Round Rock and Vandegrift next week. Westwood hosts Round Rock McNeil.

