Round Rock, Vista Ridge football push toward the playoffs on KBVO — how to watch live

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock High School is closing in on a playoff spot with two weeks left in the Texas high school football regular season. Vista Ridge doesn’t want to see its playoff hopes fade with another loss.

The playoff picture will become a little clearer when Round Rock and Vista Ridge meet Thursday at Dragon Stadium at 7 p.m. You can watch the game live on KBVO and KXAN.com.

Currently, Round Rock is third in the District 25-6A standings. Vista Ridge is fifth.

Round Rock can clinch a playoff spot with a win Thursday night. A district championship is still possible for the Dragons with a final week matchup against district-No. 1 Vandegrift on Nov. 5.

Vista Ridge has a reasonable shot at the postseason, but it must win its final two regular season games and Hutto High School would have to lose its final two games against Vandegrift and Cedar Ridge. The Rangers finish the season with Stony Point.

Vista Ridge lost to Hutto last week. Round Rock defeated Stony Point.

How to find KBVO