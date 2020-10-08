Round Rock McNeil ready to challenge Vista Ridge in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

Field view from Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex on Oct. 2 (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock McNeil will look to get its first win of the season by stopping Vista Ridge’s high-powered offense in the KBVO Big Game of the Week on Thursday night.

You can watch the Vista Ridge-McNeil game live on KBVO-TV starting at 7 p.m. or on livestream at KXAN.com.

This is Vista Ridge’s second time to be featured in the KBVO Big Game of the Week. Rangers quarterback Kyle Brown threw six touchdown passes in a 62-35 win against Hays on Sept. 24. The Vista Ridge offense continues to thrive in the early stages of the season, defeating Leander 45-7 last week for a 2-0 start.

Round Rock McNeil made a coaching change in the offseason, hiring former Vandegrift defensive coordinator Scott Hermes as its head coach in January. The Mavericks opened the season with losses to Del Valle and Pflugerville.

With a defensive focus sparked by the head coach, McNeil has been able to slow down the offenses of its first two opponents. The Mavericks will get a true test this week, trying to slow down the Vista Ridge attack.

This will be the start of district play for both teams.

