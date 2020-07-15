Round Rock ISD shuts down extracurricular summer activities ‘until further notice’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District is “closing down extracurricular summer activities until further notice,” RRISD Athletic Director Dwayne Weirich announced on Twitter Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Austin-Travis County health officials issued an emergency order, requiring public and private schools in the area to delay the re-opening of on-campus instruction until after Sept. 7. The order called for extracurricular activities and sports to be suspended until the resumption of on-campus learning. A RRISD spokesperson told KXAN that the local health order prompted the district to close down the summer extracurricular activities.

On Monday, RRISD Superintendent Dr. Steve Flores announced his plan to launch the first three weeks of school 100% virtual for all families. Austin ISD followed suit on Tuesday with the same announcement.

In Wednesday’s Travis County Commissioners Court, Austin Public Health said area school districts should take a “default position of virtual instruction” for the entire fall semester.

The University Interscholastic League, the Texas high school governing body for athletic, academic and artistic competitions, hasn’t provided uniform guidance on the state of fall events. RRISD says it will continue to follow guidance from local, state and UIL officials in regard to the upcoming semester.

Before the July 4 weekend, the UIL recommended all strength and conditioning workouts take a break from July 3 to July 13, due to current COVID-19 conditions around the state