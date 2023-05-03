AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas high school softball playoffs are in the area round beginning Thursday, and there are a handful of Central Texas teams still left playing.

In Class 6A Region IV, District 25 champs Round Rock and District 26 winner Dripping Springs moved on after bi-district victories. The Dragons topped Del Valle, the fourth-place team from District 25, in a one-game playoff 3-1 and the Tigers swept two games against Stony Point to advance. Round Rock faces Schertz Clemens for a best-of-three series in Wimberley starting at 6 p.m. Friday with the second game at 10 a.m. Saturday. They’ll play a third game if they have to shortly after that.

The Tigers are also playing a game in Wimberley, but they’ll take on San Antonio East Central at 5 p.m. Thursday to open their series. Friday’s game is set for 4 p.m. in Marion with the if necessary game also in Marion on Saturday.

Bowie took out Cedar Ridge in a one-game bi-district playoff 7-5, and the Bulldogs will face San Antonio Johnson at 7 p.m. in Seguin in another one-game playoff. The two met earlier in the season, but it was way back on Feb. 18. Bowie won the game 9-4 with 14 hits and a pair of home runs by Anya German and Lily Warren.

Vista Ridge beat Buda Johnson 4-2 in a one-game bi-district playoff and will take on the New Braunfels Unicorns in a best-of-3 series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Vista Ridge. The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels.

In Class 5A Region IV play, District 25 champs Liberty Hill plays San Antonio Edison in a best-of-3 series at San Marcos High School beginning 6 p.m. Thursday. The second game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday. In the bi-district round, the Panthers clobbered San Antonio Veterans 15-2 and 22-5 to advance.

Hays faces South San Antonio in a best-of-3 series in Marion that starts at 8 p.m. Thursday. The second game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and the if necessary game is set for noon Saturday.

In Region III, District 23 champs Georgetown will have a one-game playoff at 7 p.m. Friday against Magnolia at Caldwell High School. The Eagles beat Eastside Memorial 12-1 in the bi-district round.

East View, the fourth-place team out of District 23, stomped District 24 champions LASA 21-1 in the bi-district round and will face College Station in a best-of-3 series starting at 6 p.m. Friday. That game will be at East View and the second game is at noon Saturday in College Station. If they need a third game, it’ll be Monday at a time and place to be determined.

Pflugerville will face Brenham in a best-of-3 series beginning on the road at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The teams will be back in Pflugerville for the second game at 5 p.m. Friday. Elgin heads out to Mumford to take on Montgomery Lake Creek in a one-game playoff at 5 p.m. Friday.

In Class 4A Region III, Burnet takes on Smithville at Dripping Springs HS for a best-of-3 starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The second game is at 6 p.m. Friday with the if necessary third game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Caldwell plays Robinson in a series at Georgetown beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday with the second game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Taylor and Gateway Prep will have a one-game playoff at 6 p.m. Friday in Hutto.