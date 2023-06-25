AUSTIN (KXAN) — If their performance at the Texas 7-on-7 championships can carry over to the gridiron in the fall, then look out for the Round Rock Dragons.

The Dragons rolled through the passing league tournament and claimed the Division I championship with a 26-13 win over A&M Consolidated at Veterans Park in College Station.

Round Rock topped Manvel in the first round of championship play 26-19, then bounced Heritage 30-22 before beating PSJA North 28-14 in the quarterfinals. The Dragons defeated Coppell 32-27 in the semifinals before taking down the Tigers in the title game.

The championship bracket was chocked full of Central Texas squads, but other than the Dragons, only two of them advanced past the opening round. Buda Johnson made it to the quarterfinals before falling to A&M Consolidated 28-26 and San Marcos made it to the second round before A&M Consolidated got them 20-18.

Westlake, Dripping Springs, Lake Travis and Weiss all made the top bracket but lost in the opening round. The Division I bracket included 6A and 5A teams plus SPC-TAPPS Division I teams.

In the Division II competition, Taylor qualified for the championship bracket after finishing 2-1 in pool play but lost 27-20 to Needville in the opening round.

Hitchcock won the DII title, which included 3AD1 and 4A teams along with the rest of the private schools. Miles won the Division III championship with a 22-20 win over Poth. The DIII bracket included 1A-3AD2 schools.