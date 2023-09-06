AUSTIN (KXAN) — Both Round Rock and Cedar Park are looking to right the ship after Week 2 losses, and they’ll clash Thursday in the KBVO Game of the Week at John Gupton Stadium.

The Dragons (0-2) fell to San Antonio Reagan 35-28 despite quarterback Mason Cochran piling up 282 total yards, 216 passing and 66 rushing, with three touchdowns. The Rattlers bit Round Rock with the ground game as tailback Cole Pryor rushed for 144 yards on 26 attempts with four touchdowns.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

The Timberwolves (1-1) met local buzzsaw Vandegrift and lost 41-17. Senior wide receiver Blake Suber reeled in seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown while senior quarterback Ayden Arp threw for 208 yards. Vipers wide receiver Miles Coleman had a career game against Cedar Park with nine catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Roger Wallace and Keith Moreland will have the call on KBVO, and the opening kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. Here’s how to find KBVO on some of the area’s television providers. Check your local listings for more.

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD) Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD/SD) Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)

Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD) Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)

Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD) Over the Air: Channel 14

Channel 14 Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

In last week’s KBVO Game of the Week, No. 21 Weiss pounded LBJ 44-19.

Westlake will take on Akins at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a game streamed on KXAN.com.