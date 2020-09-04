Rockdale hosts Taylor in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The second week of the Texas high school football season is underway and KBVO-TV is providing another week of live high school football on-air and online for fans in Central Texas.

Rockdale will host Taylor in the KBVO Big Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. You can watch the game on KBVO-TV or online in this story.

Rockdale is coming off a convincing 40-14 win at La Grange in the season opener. The Tigers will get their first home game of the year against the Taylor Ducks (0-1). Taylor lost to Robinson 26-21 last week.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Interscholastic League is allowing Friday regular season football games to be televised live for the first time. This one-year only decision is an effort to allow family and friends to watch games at home safe and socially distanced during the pandemic.

Rockdale is led by an experienced offense with running back Cam’Ron Valdez and receiver KeSean Raven. However, quarterback Jace Robinson is out for at least the regular season after breaking his leg during the Tiger’s win against La Grange. Both Valdez and Raven are receiving interest from multiple college football programs.

Texas high schools in Class 4A-1A started the season last week with UIL recommendations for face coverings, social distancing and limited capacity at most stadiums. Class 5A and 6A programs in Texas are allowed to start the season the week of Sept. 24.

In the season opener, KBVO-TV aired Wimberley’s 24-22 come-from-behind win over Canyon Lake. The Texans made a fourth down stand at the goal line to preserve their first win in the closing seconds.

How to find KBVO