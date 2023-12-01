AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake came away with a 20-14 win over Lake Travis played Sept. 22, but when the district rivals meet on the gridiron Saturday at The Pfield, it’ll mean much more.

It’s a Battle of the Lakes in the 6A Division Region IV final that kicks off at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KBVO, and here’s how to find KBVO on several cable providers and over the air.

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD) Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD/SD) Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)

Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD) Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)

Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD) Over the Air: Channel 14

Channel 14 Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

A lot has changed since that District 26 matchup at Cavalier Stadium. For Lake Travis, head coach Hank Carter made a change at quarterback during a 24-6 loss to Dripping Springs, moving junior Chaston Ditta in from wide receiver for an injured Kadyn Leon. When Leon recovered from his foot injury, he moved out to wide receiver and helped the Cavs upset Vandegrift 13-10 in the bi-district playoff round with 12 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. As the starting quarterback since the Cavs took on Austin High in district play, Ditta has been great, completing 65 of 124 passes for 955 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Carter said losing the two games to Westlake and Dripping Springs during district play helped galvanize the team and toughen them up for the grueling playoff run.

“I think the kids’ mindsets have been incredible,” he said. “They understand that we’re playing tough teams every week, and our seniors want to keep playing football. Those are the teams that typically prevail this time of year.”

While the Cavs switched signal callers midstream this year, they’ve always had the shifty and speedy Nico Hamilton in the backfield. Of the 1,173 yards he’s rushed for this season, 535 have come in three playoff games, including a 221-yard performance in a 34-7 win over San Antonio Brennan in the regional semifinals. He’s scored five times in the postseason, and he thinks the Cavs are peaking at the right time. He even thinks folks aren’t giving them the respect they deserve.

“Underestimated is a good word for it,” Hamilton said. “You think one thing, and you get something else. That’s kind of how Brennan was. They underestimated us and went out and played our best game.”

For Westlake, they’ll have to adjust to a different quarterback on the defensive side of the ball, but on offense, they’ve got their own 1,000-yard rusher in senior Jack Kayser.

Kayser crossed the barrier with a 10-carry, 90-yard performance in a regional semifinal win over Laredo United, but he certainly could have run wild if head coach Tony Salazar didn’t put his reserves in. Kayser has 1,039 yards on the ground this season with 19 touchdowns for the undefeated Chaps.

Like Carter, Salazar thinks the Chaps are peaking right now and he thinks both teams have grown since they played each other.

“That’s what good programs do. They get better as the year goes on,” Salazar said. “Their changes on offense pose some challenges because it’s new, but when we strap it up on Saturday, it’ll be our same 11 guys that hop on the field against their same 11.”

Central Texas high school football teams in the playoffs

Lake Travis (11-2) vs. Westlake (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Cibolo Steele (12-1) vs. Dripping Springs (11-2), 7 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

SA Pieper (12-1) vs. Liberty Hill (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium

Wimberley (13-0) vs. Sinton (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium

Edna (10-2) vs. Blanco (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium