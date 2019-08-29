Click before kickoff: Week one of the high school football season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2019 high school football season is upon us with hundreds of teams across the state aiming to make it to state championship weekend in December.

It’s a 17-week marathon with the destination set for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The season started with the annual Taco Shack Bowl, which was broadcast on KBVO, kicking off our 10th season of broadcasting high school football.

Anderson earned bragging rights for the next year with their 29-7 win over McCallum to snap a three-game losing streak in the series.

The Trojans win now evens the series at 9-9 in the 18 years its been known as the Taco Shack Bowl.

Top games in Central Texas

Cedar Park at Vandegrift

Arlington Martin at Lake Travis

Belton at Westlake

Round Rock McNeil at Del Valle

Elgin at LBJ

Liberty Hill at Leander Glenn

5A power Cedar Park takes on 6A Vandegrift Friday night in what is arguably the game of the week in Central Texas. Cedar Park is known for a defense that can create havoc on any opposition.

Vandegrift features a high-flying offense that is led by quarterback Dru Dawson. Dawson is the son of former Longhorns kicker and NFL alumnus Phil Dawson.

Lake Travis expects to make a play for another state championship. The Cavaliers last won state in 2016, but have played in the title game in three of the last four years. Lake Travis opens the season against Arlington Martin at Cavalier Stadium.

More than the Score

The Austin American-Statesman’s Rick Cantu joins Roger Wallace on More than the Score to preview the first week of the high school football season.