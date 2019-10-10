Battle of the Lakes takes the Texas high school football spotlight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All eyes across the state of Texas will be focused on Central Texas this week as the Battle of the Lakes takes center stage with Westlake visiting Lake Travis for a District 25-6A showdown.

Both teams are undefeated in district play, but only the Chaparrals are perfect for the season — the Cavaliers lost their season opener to Arlington Martin.

While those teams dominate the conversation in that district, Hays is also undefeated in 25-6A. Hays takes on Austin High on Friday looking to stay in the conversation for a district title.

Stony Point and Vista Ridge headline the week in 13-6A this week. The Tigers are undefeated this year at 5-0 and 3-0 in district play. The Rangers (5-1, 3-1) only have one blemish on their record — a 31-12 loss to Vandegrift.

Cedar Ridge was able to avoid virtual elimination from the 13-6A playoff conversation with a 31-21 win over Hendrickson Thursday night on the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

There’s a bit of a log jam in 13-5A D2, where there are four teams tied with 1-1 records.

Two of those teams will meet when Cedar Creek takes on defending district champion, Leander Glenn. Another one of those teams, Elgin, will try to hand Weiss its first district loss. Weiss is tied with Brenham for the district lead at 2-0.

KXAN’s Games to Watch