Click to kickoff: Undefeated teams battle for district supremacy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas headliner of week five comes from District 13-6A where Vandegrift takes on Vista Ridge in a possible “de-facto” district championship game.

Both teams are undefeated on the year and 2-0 in the district. The Rangers are on track for their first winning season since 2015, while the Vipers are regulars in the playoffs reaching the postseason six straight years.

Hutto continued its hot start to the season with a 40-27 win over Pflugerville Connally (0-5, 0-1) on Thursday night in the KBVO Big Game of the Week. The Hippos outscored the Cougars 19-6 in the second half to start out 1-0 in District 11-5A D1.

Bowie and Hays highlight the 25-6A district schedule. Hays is off to an undefeated start to the year.

The Bowie Bulldogs are 2-2 and 1-1 in district play. After losing their senior quarterback for the season with a knee injury suffered in a loss to Lake Travis, Bowie bounced back with a win over a talented Del Valle team last weekend.

KXAN’s Games to Watch

Vandegrift at Vista Ridge

Bowie at Hays

Westwood at Round Rock

Cedar Ridge at Stony Point

Weiss at Bastrop

Week 5 Preview

The Austin American-Statesman’s Rick Cantu joined Chris Tavarez on More than the Score to take a look at the Week 5 slate of high school football.