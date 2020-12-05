Results: Texas high school football state playoff scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The playoffs will be in full swing, starting next week after the pandemic-altered Texas high school football season.
The 6A and 5A schools completed the regular season on Friday while the smaller classifications are hitting the state quarterfinal rounds.
In Leander, Llano kept its undefeated season alive with a 31-26 win over Lago Vista on Friday night in the 3A-Division 1 state quarterfinals. Llano will face Hallettsville in the state semifinals next week.
Texas high school football scores
Aledo 56, Burleson 24
Austin Regents 42, Fort Bend Christian 15
Baytown Lee 48, Baytown Sterling 20
Brownsville Pace 27, McAllen 13
Brownsville Rivera 42, Donna North 23
CC Flour Bluff 59, Victoria West 32
Cedar Hill 58, Hewitt Midway 7
Cedar Park 59, Manor 18
Cleburne 76, Granbury 27
Cleveland 34, Conroe Caney Creek 3
Colleyville Heritage 31, Mansfield Legacy 2
Coppell 51, Lewisville Flower Mound 28
Corsicana 14, Crandall 13
Cypress Community Christian 38, Bay Area Christian 7
Dallas Jesuit 42, Richardson 0
Dallas Lakehill 60, Waco Live Oak Classical 44
Dallas Wilson 63, Carrollton Turner 8
Denison 55, Princeton 0
Denton Ryan 35, Frisco Lone Star 21
EP Andress 71, El Paso 0
EP Austin 47, EP Jefferson 6
EP Del Valle 44, EP El Dorado 26
EP Parkland 28, Canutillo 14
EP Ysleta 49, EP Hanks 31
Edinburg Vela 24, Mission 7
Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Madison 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 28, Houston Strake Jesuit 23
Frisco Centennial 38, Denton 7
Frisco Lebanon Trail 48, Prosper Rock Hill 28
Grapevine 56, FW Wyatt 8
Katy Seven Lakes 30, Katy Cinco Ranch 22
Lewisville 70, Lewisville Hebron 20
Lewisville Marcus 66, Plano East 21
Lewisville The Colony 31, Frisco Reedy 14
Longview 58, Tyler 14
Longview Pine Tree 70, Hallsville 35
Lubbock Monterey 41, Amarillo Palo Duro 19
Lufkin 56, Waller 13
Magnolia 35, New Caney 14
McKinney 35, Little Elm 17
Midlothian 68, N. Richland Hills Richland 30
Montgomery 34, Montgomery Lake Creek 7
Nacogdoches 28, Marshall 13
New Braunfels Canyon 44, Buda Johnson 10
North Crowley 36, Haltom 24
PSJA North 30, Edinburg North 22
Plano Coram Deo 64, Denton Calvary 20
Plano West 31, Plano 24
Port Arthur Memorial 46, Friendswood 28
Port Neches-Groves 41, Santa Fe 7
Prosper 29, McKinney Boyd 28
Red Oak 35, Burleson Centennial 21
SA Burbank 42, SA Kennedy 6
SA East Central 34, SA South San Antonio 0
SA Harlandale 40, SA McCollum 6
SA Lanier 14, SA Brackenridge 7
SA Reagan 38, SA Northside Brandeis 22
SA Roosevelt 32, SA Churchill 13
SA Veterans Memorial 49, Kyle Lehman 7
Saginaw Boswell 10, Hurst Bell 3
San Antonio Harlan 46, SA Northside Jay 28
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 33, Eagle Pass Winn 14
Sharyland Pioneer 59, Mercedes 40
Smithson Valley 35, Converse Judson 32
Southlake Carroll 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Texarkana Texas 51, Whitehouse 21
Weatherford 41, FW Chisholm Trail 10
Class 4A Division I=
Region 3 Quarterfinal=
Lindale 56, Kilgore 42
Region I Quarterfinal=
Canyon 17, Springtown 14
Class 4A Division II=
Region 2 Quarterfinal=
Gilmer 38, Caddo Mills 14
Region 3 Quarterfinal=
Carthage 52, China Spring 14
Region 4 Quarterfinal=
Wimberley 35, Geronimo Navarro 14
Region I Quarterfinal=
Graham 23, Celina 21
Class 3A Division I=
Region 2 Quarterfinal=
Mount Vernon 37, Malakoff 34
Region 3 Quarterfinal=
Hallettsville 23, Columbus 21
Region 4 Quarterfinal=
Llano 31, Lago Vista 25
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Quarterfinal=
Canadian 45, Childress 14
Class 2A Division I=
Region 1 Quarterfinal=
Post 33, Cisco 0
Region 2 Quarterfinal=
Crawford 48, Bosqueville 0
Region 4 Quarterfinal=
Shiner 24, Refugio 13
Class 2A Division II=
Region 1 Quarterfinal=
Wellington 46, McCamey 26
Region 3 Quarterfinal=
Mart 54, Tenaha 23
Region 4 Quarterfinal=
Falls City 27, Christoval 18
Six-Man Class 1A Division II=
Semifinal=
Balmorhea 44, Groom 38
Richland Springs 59, Strawn 56
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/