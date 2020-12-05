Results: Texas high school football state playoff scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The playoffs will be in full swing, starting next week after the pandemic-altered Texas high school football season.

The 6A and 5A schools completed the regular season on Friday while the smaller classifications are hitting the state quarterfinal rounds.

In Leander, Llano kept its undefeated season alive with a 31-26 win over Lago Vista on Friday night in the 3A-Division 1 state quarterfinals. Llano will face Hallettsville in the state semifinals next week.

Texas high school football scores

Aledo 56, Burleson 24

Austin Regents 42, Fort Bend Christian 15

Baytown Lee 48, Baytown Sterling 20

Brownsville Pace 27, McAllen 13

Brownsville Rivera 42, Donna North 23

CC Flour Bluff 59, Victoria West 32

Cedar Hill 58, Hewitt Midway 7

Cedar Park 59, Manor 18

Cleburne 76, Granbury 27

Cleveland 34, Conroe Caney Creek 3

Colleyville Heritage 31, Mansfield Legacy 2

Coppell 51, Lewisville Flower Mound 28

Corsicana 14, Crandall 13

Cypress Community Christian 38, Bay Area Christian 7

Dallas Jesuit 42, Richardson 0

Dallas Lakehill 60, Waco Live Oak Classical 44

Dallas Wilson 63, Carrollton Turner 8

Denison 55, Princeton 0

Denton Ryan 35, Frisco Lone Star 21

EP Andress 71, El Paso 0

EP Austin 47, EP Jefferson 6

EP Del Valle 44, EP El Dorado 26

EP Parkland 28, Canutillo 14

EP Ysleta 49, EP Hanks 31

Edinburg Vela 24, Mission 7

Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Madison 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 28, Houston Strake Jesuit 23

Frisco Centennial 38, Denton 7

Frisco Lebanon Trail 48, Prosper Rock Hill 28

Grapevine 56, FW Wyatt 8

Katy Seven Lakes 30, Katy Cinco Ranch 22

Lewisville 70, Lewisville Hebron 20

Lewisville Marcus 66, Plano East 21

Lewisville The Colony 31, Frisco Reedy 14

Longview 58, Tyler 14

Longview Pine Tree 70, Hallsville 35

Lubbock Monterey 41, Amarillo Palo Duro 19

Lufkin 56, Waller 13

Magnolia 35, New Caney 14

McKinney 35, Little Elm 17

Midlothian 68, N. Richland Hills Richland 30

Montgomery 34, Montgomery Lake Creek 7

Nacogdoches 28, Marshall 13

New Braunfels Canyon 44, Buda Johnson 10

North Crowley 36, Haltom 24

PSJA North 30, Edinburg North 22

Plano Coram Deo 64, Denton Calvary 20

Plano West 31, Plano 24

Port Arthur Memorial 46, Friendswood 28

Port Neches-Groves 41, Santa Fe 7

Prosper 29, McKinney Boyd 28

Red Oak 35, Burleson Centennial 21

SA Burbank 42, SA Kennedy 6

SA East Central 34, SA South San Antonio 0

SA Harlandale 40, SA McCollum 6

SA Lanier 14, SA Brackenridge 7

SA Reagan 38, SA Northside Brandeis 22

SA Roosevelt 32, SA Churchill 13

SA Veterans Memorial 49, Kyle Lehman 7

Saginaw Boswell 10, Hurst Bell 3

San Antonio Harlan 46, SA Northside Jay 28

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 33, Eagle Pass Winn 14

Sharyland Pioneer 59, Mercedes 40

Smithson Valley 35, Converse Judson 32

Southlake Carroll 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Texarkana Texas 51, Whitehouse 21

Weatherford 41, FW Chisholm Trail 10

Class 4A Division I=

Region 3 Quarterfinal=

Lindale 56, Kilgore 42

Region I Quarterfinal=

Canyon 17, Springtown 14

Class 4A Division II=

Region 2 Quarterfinal=

Gilmer 38, Caddo Mills 14

Region 3 Quarterfinal=

Carthage 52, China Spring 14

Region 4 Quarterfinal=

Wimberley 35, Geronimo Navarro 14

Region I Quarterfinal=

Graham 23, Celina 21

Class 3A Division I=

Region 2 Quarterfinal=

Mount Vernon 37, Malakoff 34

Region 3 Quarterfinal=

Hallettsville 23, Columbus 21

Region 4 Quarterfinal=

Llano 31, Lago Vista 25

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Quarterfinal=

Canadian 45, Childress 14

Class 2A Division I=

Region 1 Quarterfinal=

Post 33, Cisco 0

Region 2 Quarterfinal=

Crawford 48, Bosqueville 0

Region 4 Quarterfinal=

Shiner 24, Refugio 13

Class 2A Division II=

Region 1 Quarterfinal=

Wellington 46, McCamey 26

Region 3 Quarterfinal=

Mart 54, Tenaha 23

Region 4 Quarterfinal=

Falls City 27, Christoval 18

Six-Man Class 1A Division II=

Semifinal=

Balmorhea 44, Groom 38

Richland Springs 59, Strawn 56

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/