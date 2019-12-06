Region Final Round: Central Texas playoff schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state playoff brackets have been whittled down to the final eight teams for each division. In three weeks, teams from across the state will be celebrating state championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Five Austin-area teams are still alive for a UIL state title while Austin Regents will play for a TAPPS State Championship Friday night in Waco.

Most of this weekend’s high school football action will take place in San Antonio with four teams playing region championship games at the Alamodome.

6A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Lake Travis vs. Converse Judson | Saturday 4 p.m. at Alamodome (San Antonio)

6A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Westlake vs. San Antonio Brandeis | Friday 7:30 p.m. at Alamodome (San Antonio)

5A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Manor vs. Shadow Creek | Saturday 12 p.m. at Alamodome (San Antonio)

4A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Liberty Hill vs. Lampasas | 2 p.m. Saturday at Gupton Stadium (Cedar Park)

4A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Wimberley vs. Navarro | 3:30 p.m Friday at Alamodome (San Antonio)

TAPPS Division 2 State Championship

Austin Regents vs. Cedar Hill | 7 p.m. Friday at Midway Panther Stadium (Waco)