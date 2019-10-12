QB Hudson Card throws game-winner for Lake Travis against Westlake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis defended its home field in the Battle of the Lakes defeating Westlake 26-25 Friday night at Cavalier Field.

In a back-and-forth second half that saw four lead changes, the Cavaliers scored the game-winning touchdown on a Hudson Card pass to Grayson Sandlin with five minutes to go.

Westlake had a chance, but missed a 44-yard field goal on their final possession of the game.

In a low-scoring first half, Westlake struck first on a David Leadbetter field goal for a 3-0 Chaps lead.

The Cavaliers responded midway through the second quarter with 10 straight points for the 10-3 halftime lead.

Westlake received the kick to start the second half and knotted the game at 10 with a 13-yard Kirkland Michaux touchdown pass to Mason Mangum.

Photo: Chris Tavarez/KXAN

Later in the third, Michaux put the Chaps ahead for the first time since the first quarter with a short rushing touchdown.

The Lake Travis defense scored the first Cavaliers points of the second half on a safety in the final minute of the third quarter. It appears that sparked the sidelines.

Both teams turned it into high gear for the fourth quarter.

Back on offense, Card hit Kyle Eaves from 30 yards out for the touchdown and a 19-17 lead.

Westlake came right back and scored a touchdown from Cade Klubnik to Jackson Coker. The Chaps converted the two-point conversion for a 25-19 lead.

Lake Travis is on a bye next week before facing Del Valle. Westlake faces Del Valle next week.