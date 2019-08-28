POLL: Who will win the Taco Shack Bowl, McCallum or Anderson?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a rivalry as old as time: will the Knights or the Trojans win the Taco Shack Bowl (and the big game)?

Each year, students from McCallum High School and Anderson High School wake up early to decorate rival Taco Shacks ahead of their first game.

From 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday, fans can vote on Facebook for which school they believe has the most school spirit. The winner will be announced live Thursday on KXAN News Today.

Last year, McCallum won both the school spirit vote and the actual game in a nail-biter 21-20.

The McCallum Knights and Anderson Trojans game kicks off KBVO’s Big Game of the Week. It will be broadcast on KBVO and live-streamed on KXAN.com at 7 p.m.