POLL: Who will win the Taco Shack Bowl, McCallum or Anderson?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a rivalry as old as time: will the Knights or the Trojans win the Taco Shack Bowl (and the big game)?

Each year, students from McCallum High School and Anderson High School wake up early to decorate rival Taco Shacks ahead of their first game.

From 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday, fans can vote on Facebook for which school they believe has the most school spirit. The winner will be announced live Thursday on KXAN News Today.

Last year, McCallum won both the school spirit vote and the actual game in a nail-biter 21-20.

The McCallum Knights and Anderson Trojans game kicks off KBVO’s Big Game of the Week. It will be broadcast on KBVO and live-streamed on KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 8/29
McCallum Knights vs Anderson Trojans @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/5
Leander Lions vs Pflugerville Panthers @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/12
Rouse Raiders vs Weiss Wolves @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/19
LBJ Jaguars vs McCallum Knights at House @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/26
Hutto Hippos vs Connally Cougars @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/31 vs Belton

Saturday 9/7 vs Cy-Ranch

Saturday 9/14 vs Akins

Saturday 9/21 vs Austin High

Saturday 9/28 vs Lehman

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

