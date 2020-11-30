Playoff schedule: Wimberley, LBJ football set for state quarterfinals

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Wimberley, Austin LBJ, Llano and Lago Vista have reached the midway point of the state playoffs with each team inching closer and closer to a state championship.

For schools in the 1A-4A classifications, this week is the quarterfinal round in the 4A, 3A and 2A classifications. Austin LBJ and Wimberley are still alive in the 4A state playoffs. Llano and Lago Vista are playing against each other in a 3A quarterfinal Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium.

Here’s a look at the rest of the state playoff schedule for the smaller classifications.

Upcoming Schedule

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Canyon (11-1) vs. Springtown (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium

Paris (9-4) vs. Argyle (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Lindale (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

CC Miller (9-4) vs. Austin LBJ (8-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Celina (6-4) vs. Graham (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Caddo Mills (12-0) vs. Gilmer (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Carthage (11-0) vs. China Spring (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Geronimo Navarro (11-2) vs. Wimberley (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boerne’s Boerne ISD Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Pilot Point (10-3) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (11-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Mount Vernon (11-2) vs. Malakoff (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Columbus (11-2) vs. Hallettsville (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Llano (12-0) vs. Lago Vista (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Childress (10-2) vs. Canadian (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium

Eastland (10-3) vs. Gunter (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Waskom (11-1) vs. Elysian Fields (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Franklin (10-2) vs. Buffalo (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Post (13-0) vs. Cisco (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Bosqueville (9-3) vs. Crawford (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Timpson (13-0) vs. Beckville (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Shiner (11-0) vs. Refugio (11-0), 1 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

McCamey (11-1) vs. Wellington (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium

Muenster (10-3) vs. Windthorst (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium

Mart (12-0) vs. Tenaha (10-2), TBD

Christoval (12-1) vs. Falls City (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Borden County vs. Sterling City, 5 p.m. Saturday at Sweetwater

Blum vs. May, 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Groom vs. Balmorhea, 7 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh

Strawn vs. Richland Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.