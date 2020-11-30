Playoff schedule: Wimberley, LBJ football set for state quarterfinals

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Wimberley, Austin LBJ, Llano and Lago Vista have reached the midway point of the state playoffs with each team inching closer and closer to a state championship.
For schools in the 1A-4A classifications, this week is the quarterfinal round in the 4A, 3A and 2A classifications. Austin LBJ and Wimberley are still alive in the 4A state playoffs. Llano and Lago Vista are playing against each other in a 3A quarterfinal Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium.
Here’s a look at the rest of the state playoff schedule for the smaller classifications.
Upcoming Schedule
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
- Canyon (11-1) vs. Springtown (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium
- Paris (9-4) vs. Argyle (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
- Lindale (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
- CC Miller (9-4) vs. Austin LBJ (8-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
- Celina (6-4) vs. Graham (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Park in Arlington
- Caddo Mills (12-0) vs. Gilmer (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
- Carthage (11-0) vs. China Spring (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
- Geronimo Navarro (11-2) vs. Wimberley (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boerne’s Boerne ISD Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
- Pilot Point (10-3) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (11-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium
- Mount Vernon (11-2) vs. Malakoff (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
- Columbus (11-2) vs. Hallettsville (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
- Llano (12-0) vs. Lago Vista (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
- Childress (10-2) vs. Canadian (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium
- Eastland (10-3) vs. Gunter (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
- Waskom (11-1) vs. Elysian Fields (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
- Franklin (10-2) vs. Buffalo (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
- Post (13-0) vs. Cisco (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
- Bosqueville (9-3) vs. Crawford (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
- Timpson (13-0) vs. Beckville (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
- Shiner (11-0) vs. Refugio (11-0), 1 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
- McCamey (11-1) vs. Wellington (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium
- Muenster (10-3) vs. Windthorst (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium
- Mart (12-0) vs. Tenaha (10-2), TBD
- Christoval (12-1) vs. Falls City (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Borden County vs. Sterling City, 5 p.m. Saturday at Sweetwater
- Blum vs. May, 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Groom vs. Balmorhea, 7 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh
- Strawn vs. Richland Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin
