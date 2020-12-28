Playoff schedule: 5 Central Texas teams alive for state championship

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The extended Texas high school football season of 2020 is near the end with the UIL 6A and 5A state playoffs hitting the region final round. Every state champion is expected be crowned by the middle of January, barring any unforeseen schedule changes.

For Westlake, Vandegrift, Hays, Cedar Park and Liberty Hill, the goal is to earn three more wins to claim a state title. Those are the five Central Texas teams remaining in the playoff race.

Below is the playoff schedule for the region final (fourth) round coming up this week.

6A-Division 1 Region Final

Westlake (11-0) vs. Cibolo Steele (9-3) | Saturday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. | Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex (Round Rock)

Game will be live on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com

6A-Division 2 Region Final

Hays (9-3) vs. Vandegrift (10-2) | Saturday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. | Bob Shelton Stadium (Buda)

Game will be live on The CW Austin and KXAN.com

5A-Division 1 Region Final

Manvel (9-1) vs Cedar Park (12-0) | Friday, Jan. 1 at 2:30 p.m. | Green Stadium (Bryan)

Game will be live on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com

5A-Division 2 Region Final

Liberty Hill (11-0) vs. Sharyland Pioneer (8-0) | Saturday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. | Heroes Stadium (San Antonio)