Playoff schedule: 4 Central Texas teams to play in UIL state semifinal round

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A marathon 2020 high school football season is nearing completion. Cedar Park, Liberty Hill, Westlake and Hays have a chance at claiming state championships for Central Texas in the next two weeks.

Those four teams are still alive, representing the area as the UIL playoffs enter the state semifinal round. Potentially, Central Texas could claim four state championships in the largest classifications of Texas high school football.

The 5A and 6A state title games will be played on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16. Here’s a look at the schedule and matchups for the Central Texas teams, vying to reach the championship round.

6A-Division 1 State Semifinals

Westlake (12-0) vs. Galena Park North Shore (14-0) | Saturday at 2 p.m. at Legacy Stadium (Katy)

6A-Division 2 State Semifinals

Hays (10-3) vs. Katy (11-1) | Saturday at 2 p.m. at McLane Stadium (Baylor University)

5A-Division 1 State Semifinals

Cedar Park (13-0) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (14-0) | Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)

5A-Division 2 State Semifinals

Liberty Hill (12-0) vs. Crosby (12-3) | Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Green Stadium (Bryan)