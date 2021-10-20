Playoff hopes on the line for Pflugerville, Cedar Park Thursday — how to watch on KBVO

Cedar Park football has had to hit the pause button that will cause changes in their schedule.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park and Pflugerville meet at The Pfield Thursday night for a district showdown with playoff implications in District 11-5A, Division 1.

You can watch the game live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Pflugerville (1-3 in district, 4-3 overall) is in a must-win situation with three games remaining in the regular season. The Panthers, currently in fifth place in the district, need to close out the season with a flurry of wins to have a chance to reach the state playoffs.

The top four teams in the district reach the playoffs.

It all starts with Thursday’s home game against Cedar Park. Pflugerville ends the season with games against Georgetown and Hendrickson.

Cedar Park (3-1 in district, 4-3 overall) will close out the regular season with a make-or-break stretch of games against the teams at the top of the district. The Timberwolves, currently third in the standings, play first-place Manor and second-place Weiss after Thursday’s game against Pflugerville.

Last week, Cedar Park defeated Leander 37-14 while Pflugerville lost 28-19 to Weiss.

