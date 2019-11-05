Playoff hopefuls battle in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It’s a quasi-playoff game between Round Rock and Vista Ridge in the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

Both teams are angling for a playoff spot in the final week of the regular season. You can watch the action from Dragon Stadium on KBVO or on live-stream at 7 p.m Thursday.

The District 13-6A standings are a jumbled mess with four teams playing for the final three spots to represent the district in the postseason. Vista Ridge and Round Rock are tangled up in those scenarios.

Whichever team wins between Vista Ridge and Round Rock clinches a postseason berth, the loser isn’t necessarily eliminated from contention but will need some help from other results.

Vista Ridge (7-2, 5-2) could match its combined win total (eight wins) from the previous three seasons with a victory over the Dragons. The Rangers have fallen on hard times since a trip to the 5A State Semifinals in 2015, but are turning it around with a high-powered passing attack this season.

Three weeks ago, Round Rock (6-3, 4-3) appeared to be a lock for the playoffs, but a two-game losing streak is leaving the Dragons with work to do. Round Rock was beaten 35-28 by Hendrickson in a back-and-forth contest in last week’s KBVO Big Game of the Week.

These are the two most potent offenses in the district. Round Rock is the highest scoring offense averaging 43.7 points a game. Vista Ridge is closely behind averaging 39.7 points per game.