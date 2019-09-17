Playoff contenders battle in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

by: Andrew Schnitker

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a loaded, nine-team district, Thursday’s game between Hays and Anderson will likely be a fight for a playoff spot.

The two teams will take center stage in the KBVO Big Game of the Week at Austin’s Nelson Field. It will be broadcast on KBVO and live-streamed on KXAN.com at 7:30 p.m.

Calling it like we see it, Lake Travis and Westlake are expected to reach the playoffs in District 25-6A — which leaves two playoff spots for seven other teams in the district.

Anderson (3-0, 1-0) won its first district game at Del Valle last week. Hays (2-0, 0-0) will open its district slate this week as a likely postseason contender after finishing third in the district last season.

This will be a match-up of contrasting styles with Hays’ slot-T running attack against Anderson’s spread offense.

Anderson’s already been featured on the KBVO Big Game of the Week defeating McCallum in the Taco Shack Bowl in the season opener.

Players to Watch

Hays: The offense features a one-two punch at running back and receiver. Junior quarterback Durand Hill and senior running back Xavier Green have been difficult for opposing defenses to stop.

Anderson: Senior quarterback Carsten Groos has impressed during the early part of the season. Kameron Langford is a do-it-all weapon that plays offense and defense.

