AUSTIN (KXAN) — An undefeated Class 4A team is putting its perfect record on the line away from home against a Class 5A squad Thursday in the KBVO Game of the Week.

Lampasas rang up 72 points against East View last week to notch its third consecutive win, and the Badgers will head down to The Pfield to take on Pflugerville Connally at 7 p.m. The Cougars enter the game 2-1 following a 56-42 defense-optional win over McCallum last week.

The Badgers have outscored their opponents 152-60 to start the season 3-0 and racked up 664 total yards in the win over East View. Quarterback Reed Jerome threw for 293 yards, ran for 100 more and accounted for six touchdowns. He needed to have a huge game as his defense allowed nearly 500 yards of total offense to the Patriots.

Connally, who finished 0-10 last season, is led by senior running back Jamal Abercrumbia. He lit up McCallum last week for 232 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Roger Wallace and Keith Moreland will have the call on KBVO shortly before 7 p.m. Here’s how you can find the game over the air and through local TV providers. Check your local listings.

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD) Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD/SD) Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)

Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD) Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)

Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD) Over the Air: Channel 14

Channel 14 Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

If you want to stream the game online, KXAN’s official high school football streaming partner NFHS Network has you covered. There’s a subscription fee for the NFHS Network feed.