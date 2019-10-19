OT Thriller: Round Rock upends Stony Point 34-31

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It took overtime to settle a pivotal district match-up between Stony Point and Round Rock.

Round Rock defeated Stony Point 34-31 on a seven-yard touchdown run from quarterback Seth Ford in the first overtime Friday night at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

Stony Point rallied from 28-14 down tying the game on a trick play late in the fourth quarter.

Running back Kendall Thomas threw a touchdown pass to Caezar Williams with less than four minutes to go to make it 28-28.

Thomas, who has rushed for over 1400 yards in six games, scored two of the Tigers’ touchdowns.

The two teams battled back and forth in the first half. Stony Point took a 14-7 lead behind their running back. Round Rock grabbed a 21-14 lead at halftime. The Dragons extended their lead to 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Round Rock (6-1, 4-1) moves up to No. 2 in the District 13-6A standings with Stony Point (6-1, 4-1) suffering their first loss of the season.

Stony Point faces McNeil Thursday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. Round Rock hosts Cedar Ridge next Friday.