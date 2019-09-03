Old district rivals meet at The Pfield for the KBVO Big Game of the Week

by: KXAN Sports

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Leander and Pflugerville are both in search of their first wins of the season heading into this week’s Thursday match up at The Pfield.

The contest kicks off week two of KBVO’s Big Game of the Week. It will be broadcast on KBVO and live-streamed on KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Both teams are building from the ground up with a head coach in their first or second seasons with the program.

Pflugerville head coach Charles Taylor left McCallum High School after the 2017 season. Leander head coach Kris Price is in his first season with the Lions.

These teams have split the last 10 meetings with each team winning five games. Pflugerville has won four out of the last five meetings.

Players to Watch

Pflugerville: Sophomore running back Elijah Oakmon | The speedy back still has room to grow with loads of potential.

Leander: Senior quarterback Will Loofe | Loofe was named Leander’s offensive player of the week against Pflugerville Weiss.

