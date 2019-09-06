Odessa, El Paso high school teams show solidarity in Thursday football game

ODESSA, Texas (KXAN/KMID) — Two schools from two communities affected by mass shootings came together for a football game Thursday night, beginning the evening with a strong showing of solidarity.

El Paso Franklin High School played Odessa Permian High School in Odessa. The night began as the teams exchanged banners: “West Texas Strong” and “El Paso/Odessa Strong.”

“I believe the message from us to Permian and from Permian to El Paso is ‘We’re in this together. We’re strong, and anything is possible if we work together as one,” said Summer Sullivan, a senior at EP Franklin and its student body president.

Fans also stood for a minute of silence, and then took a minute to applaud first responders who helped during the deadly shooting in El Paso on Aug. 3 that left 22 dead and those who helped after a shooter killed 7 people in Odessa Sept. 1.

El Paso won the game with a score of 49-28.

