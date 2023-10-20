AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake can take one more step to another district championship with a win over Austin High at House Park on Friday.

The No. 4 Chaparrals take on the Maroons at 7:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed for those in the KXAN viewing area on KXAN.com/Westlake and in the video player above. For those outside of the KXAN viewing area, NFHS Network will carry the game as our official high school football streaming partner. There’s a subscription pricing guide on the website if you’re not already subscribed.

Joe Taylor and Ricky Doyle will be on the call when the broadcast begins at 7:20 p.m.

Westlake is coming off a hard-fought 27-14 win over Dripping Springs last week, and sophomore quarterback Rees Wise proved he’s more than just a dropback passer. He threw for 209 yards, but he also rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns to help power the Chaps past the Tigers. The victory kept the Chaps undefeated on the season at 7-0 and they are still in the catbird seat for a district title as the regular season winds down.

For Austin, it seems like a season of what could have been. They beat Akins last week 27-14, but a 20-19 loss to Buda Johnson on Oct. 5 and a 17-14 loss to Anderson on Sept. 8 will probably be enough to keep them out of playoff contention. The Maroons beat Bowie, currently the No. 4 team in the district and in the final playoff spot, 31-27 on Sept. 29 but couldn’t grab the other wins they needed.

Live updates