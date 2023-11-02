AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 3 Westlake Chaparrals put the finishing touches on another dominant 6A-District 26 season with a 34-0 win Thursday over Buda Johnson at Bob Shelton Stadium.

It’s Westlake’s 42nd consecutive district win and it caps a fourth consecutive perfect regular season and fourth consecutive district title.

“It wasn’t as clean as we wanted it to be, but at the end of the day, we’re 10-0 and we won 34-0, and I think most people would take that score,” Westlake head coach Tony Salazar said. “Now we have to earn another game every week.”

Sophomore quarterback Rees Wise threw three touchdowns and senior running back Jack Kayser rushed for two more, but this one started out rocky for both teams.

Wise and Johnson quarterback Garrett Hall each threw two interceptions in the first quarter. Ty Inghram-Eiser had both picks for the Chaps while Colton Williams and Tim Boyd made the big plays for the Jaguars. Wise bounced back nicely with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Heath McRee with 1:40 left in the opening frame to put the Chaps on the board. McRee added a 40-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen in the third quarter.

Westlake (10-0, 8-0) won’t know their bi-district playoff opponent until District 25 play concludes Friday night. They’ll take on the second-seeded 6A-Division I team that comes out of the district. Johnson (5-5, 4-4) ends its season with the loss.

Game log

Final: Westlake 34, Buda Johnson 0. The Chaps are officially 6A-District 26 champions and it’s their fourth consecutive perfect regular season.

2:00 4Q: After Johnson stopped Westlake on downs, the Jags fumble and Westlake recovers it on the Jags’ 34-yard line.

End 3Q: Westlake 34, Buda Johnson 0. The Chaps are closing in on their fourth consecutive perfect regular season

4:44 3Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: On a wide receiver screen, Heath McRee takes the Wise pass and weaves his way through defenders for a 40-yard score. PAT good. Chaps 34, Jags 0

8:10 3Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Wise finds Cal Livengood for an 8-yard score. PAT good. Chaps 27, Jags 0

Halftime: Westlake 20, Buda Johnson 0. Kayser finds the end zone twice for the Chaps in the first half as both teams’ offenses were a bit disjointed and clunky. Westlake head coach Tony Salazer called it “sloppy.” Westlake held Buda Johnson to minus-7 rushing yards and 29 total yards in the first half.

0:52 2Q: Johnson gets a stop and Westlake punts it away, but a blindside block penalty on the return backs the Jags up to their own 15-yard line

1:48 2Q: Johnson moves the ball a bit but still ends up punting it away. Westlake takes over from its own 40-yard line

6:08 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Kayser scores his second TD of the game, this one from 6 yards out. PAT no good. Chaps 20, Jags 0

10:38 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: The Jags held the Chaps out of the end zone until fourth-and-goal, but Westlake RB Jack Kayser finally barrels in from a yard out. PAT good. Chaps 14, Jags 0

End 1Q: Westlake 7, Buda Johnson 0. What a wild first quarter. Westlake has the ball on the Johnson 1-yard line to start the 2Q so they’ll probably punch it in to take a two-score lead, but who knows by the way this game is going.

0:45 1Q: Ingram-Eiser has his second interception of the game, making a nice adjustment and laying out to grab it. Westlake takes over their own 25-yard line. That’s four interceptions combined in the first quarter. Good grief.

1:40 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Wise shakes off the interceptions and drops a pass into the arms of Heath McRee for a 44-yard touchdown. PAT good. Chaps 7, Jags 0

3:10 1Q: The Chaps mitigate damage from the second interception and force the Jags into a three-and-out with a punt. Westlake takes over at its own 32-yard line

5:15 1Q: Another interception by Johnson, and this one is pulled down by Tim Boyd. The teams are just enjoying a good game of catch on this lovely fall evening. Johnson takes over on its own 30-yard line

6:32 1Q: Westlake takes the ball right back with an interception by Ty Ingram-Eiser and the Chaps take over on the Johnson 47-yard line. Sheesh

6:40 1Q: Johnson’s Colton Williams intercepts Westlake QB Rees Wise on a long pass and the Jags take over on their own 35-yard line

8:32 1Q: The Jags get a first down on the drive, but then things fall apart and they end up having to punt. Westlake will take over on its own 45-yard line

12:00 1Q: Buda Johnson receives the opening kickoff and the Jags return it to their own 31-yard line