No. 1 Westlake takes on Hays on High School Football Live — watch Thursday on KBVO

Bowie football kicks off to Westlake in the first quarter of a football game Oct. 8, 2021. (Billy Gates/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake travels to Hays Thursday night for a district showdown with the Hawks on High School Football Live on KBVO.

You can watch the game live on KBVO or KXAN.com, starting at 7:30 p.m. CT. Westlake has outscored its opponents 301-54 this season while extending its overall win streak to 30 games. The streak dates back to the 2019 regular season.

The Chaparrals may be without senior quarterback and top 2022 prospect Cade Klubnik, who is recovering from an injury sustained in Friday’s 35-0 win against Bowie. Senior Christian Edgar replaced Klubnik in the Westlake offense last week.

The Chaparrals’ closest game this season is a 20-point win against Euless Trinity in the second game of the season.

Hays (1-5) is struggling through a difficult schedule with losses to Cedar Ridge, Lake Travis and Dripping Springs. The Hawks lost 62-49 to San Marcos last week.

