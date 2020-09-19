News & Notes: Giddings earns third win of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Giddings claimed its third win of the 2020 season with a dominating 50-14 victory over Caldwell Friday night at home.

Giddings picked up sparkling performances from the offense and defense in the early stages of Friday’s contest, setting off momentum in the Buffaloes’ direction.

Giddings jumped out to a 36-7 lead at halftime on their way to the 36-point victory. Next, Giddings travels to Navarro for the final non-district game of the season. Caldwell travels to Cameron Yoe next week.

Brownwood vs. Burnet

The Burnet Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead on Brownwood, but couldn’t hold off the Lions in the second half, falling to 2-2 for the 2020 season.

Burnet picked up touchdowns from Gunner Blair and Devonte Miller but lost 36-22 to the visiting Lions, who also moved to 2-2 with the win. Brownwood seized the lead in the third quarter and didn’t turn back.

Burnet faces Robinson next week on the road before opening district play against Fredericksburg. Brownwood (2-2) is expected to host Abilene Wylie next week.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Thursday 9/24
Hays vs Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.

Friday 9/25
Westlake vs. Schertz-Clemens at 7:30 p.m. (stream only)

Thursday 10/1
Lake Travis vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/2
Westlake vs. Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/8
Vista Ridge vs. McNeil at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/9
Del Valle vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/15
Cedar Park vs. Hendrickson at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/16
Westlake vs. San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/22
Manor vs. Pflugerville at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/23
Westlake vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
San Marcos vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Westwood vs. Austin High at 7:30 p.m.

