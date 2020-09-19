News & Notes: Giddings earns third win of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Giddings claimed its third win of the 2020 season with a dominating 50-14 victory over Caldwell Friday night at home.

Giddings picked up sparkling performances from the offense and defense in the early stages of Friday’s contest, setting off momentum in the Buffaloes’ direction.

Giddings jumped out to a 36-7 lead at halftime on their way to the 36-point victory. Next, Giddings travels to Navarro for the final non-district game of the season. Caldwell travels to Cameron Yoe next week.

Brownwood vs. Burnet

The Burnet Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead on Brownwood, but couldn’t hold off the Lions in the second half, falling to 2-2 for the 2020 season.

Burnet picked up touchdowns from Gunner Blair and Devonte Miller but lost 36-22 to the visiting Lions, who also moved to 2-2 with the win. Brownwood seized the lead in the third quarter and didn’t turn back.

Burnet faces Robinson next week on the road before opening district play against Fredericksburg. Brownwood (2-2) is expected to host Abilene Wylie next week.