News and notes: Shiner and Rockdale win big in second week of the season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shiner traveled to Blanco on Friday night and is going home still undefeated.

Shiner jumped out early on the Blanco Panthers for a commanding 35-7 lead at halftime en route to a 69-20 win on the road.

After a 44-34 win over Hallettsville last week, Shiner (2-0) hosts St. Joseph next week. Blanco (1-1) travels to Anderson-Shiro for a non-conference match up next Friday night.

Rockdale wins in KBVO Big Game of the Week

Rockdale rolled to a 55-21 win over Taylor behind six straight touchdowns in the first half in the KBVO Big Game of the Week. Rockdale running back Cam’Ron Valdez carried the Tigers all the way, bouncing off several breakaway touchdowns to give the Tigers the massive lead.

The Rockdale offense kept up a prolific pace even without starting quarterback Jace Robinson, who is out for the regular season with a broken leg.

Rockdale (2-0) travels to face Lexington next Friday. Taylor (0-2) hosts Giddings next Friday night.

