AUSTIN (KXAN) — Area athletes headed to play NCAA sports other than football can officially make their dreams come true Wednesday by signing a National Letter of Intent.

For basketball players, the early signing period runs from Wednesday to Nov. 16, and all other athletes who are playing NCAA sports outside of football can sign NLIs from Wednesday to August 1, 2023.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

St. Michael’s Catholic Academy center Josh Jones signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Oral Roberts University. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Land/SMCA)

St. Michael’s Catholic Academy center Josh Jones, a 3-star recruit and the No. 35 Class of 2023 recruit in Texas according to 247Sports, signed his letter of intent with Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Golden Eagles turned heads during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when they became the second-ever No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16. The squad topped second-seeded Ohio State 75-72 in overtime and seventh-seeded Florida 81-78 that year.

Anderson High School has four girls signing NLIs for golf, lacrosse and volleyball with one staying in Austin to play for the Longhorns.

Farah O’Keefe, the 2022 UIL girls state medalist and four-year letterwinner for the Trojans, had an official visit to UT in October and will make her collegiate golf dreams a reality close to home. She helped lead the Trojans to the 2022 UIL girls golf championship in dramatic fashion, roaring back from seven strokes down to overtake SA Alamo Heights on the second nine to win the team title by a single shot. She won the tournament by five strokes with a 66-70–136.

Darrelyn Webster, another member of the state title team, will golf for Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. Webster, a senior and 4-handicap, finished tied for fifth in last year’s UIL state tournament and is a three-time academic all-district performer and two-time first-team all-region golfer.

Annie Small will play lacrosse in the Ivy League for Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, and Claire Bauer will play volleyball at the Division III level for Southwestern University in Georgetown.

Kaylee Blackledge from Center Point High School, just south of Kerrville, will play softball for Texas Tech University.

Do you have information on a student-athlete who is signing an NLI? Let us know by sending photos and information to reportit@kxan.com and we’ll add it here.