Must-see matchups in week 5 — District challenges ahead for Central Texas 6A schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There were a handful of district openers last week in high school football and that will continue this week with a large group of 6A schools returning to action after a bye week.

This is the second straight week that a number of schools will take their bye week, beginning next week it should be a full slate of games until the end of the regular season in early November

Bastrop Cedar Creek and Pflugerville Connally kicked off week five on High School Football Live on KBVO Thursday night.

Here some of the highlight games of the week.

Must-see matchups of Week 5

Westlake at Del Valle, District 26-6A | Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 1 in 6A Westlake had last week off after rolling through their three non-district games by an average of 33 points. Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik is completing 71% of his passes with 923 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Jaden Greathouse has 15 catches for 331 yards and four touchdowns. It’s a tough way to start district play for the Cardinals — they went 0-3 in non-district play.

Cedar Park at Georgetown, District 11-5A D1 | Friday at 7 p.m.

Cedar Park has dominated its district for more than a decade, winning or sharing titles in 13 straight years. The Timberwolves went 1-2 in non-district play, but all three games were against 6A teams. Nick Grullon has been a huge part of the Cedar Park offense with 24 catches for 367 yards, which is more than half of their total passing yards, including four touchdowns.

Georgetown also comes into the district play at 1-2. The Eagles lost to Liberty Hill 17-13 after their 63-39 win over Copperas Cove in week two.

Weiss at Hendrickson at The Pfield, District 11-5A D1 | Friday at 7 p.m.

It’s an all-Pflugerville ISD matchup to open district play for Hendrickson and Weiss at The Pfield. The Hawks went 1-2 in district play while the Wolves are 2-1 with back-to-back wins over Glenn and Rouse.

These two teams played one of the most memorable games of 2020 with Weiss winning 49-48.

Manor at Leander, District 11-5A | Friday at 7 p.m.

Both of these teams are thinking playoffs after missing out on the postseason last year. It’s been seven years since Leander made it to the postseason, but the Lions are off to a 2-1 start and that includes a last second loss to Vista Ridge.

Alexander Franklin leads the Lions attack with 421 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Manor has won back-to-back games following the loss in the opener to LBJ. Junior running back Quinten Joyner has 372 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Other notable games in Central Texas