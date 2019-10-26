McNeil stuns Stony Point to shake up district standings

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock McNeil stunned Stony Point Friday afternoon with a scoring onslaught in the second quarter.

McNeil scored 28 straight points in the quarter for a 35-6 lead at the break. The Mavericks held on for a 38-28 victory while Stony Point rallied in the fourth quarter.

Stony Point scored 22 points in the final quarter to make the final score look interesting, but this game belonged to McNeil.

McNeil (3-5, 2-4) is likely playing the role of spoiler in District 13-6A with two games remaining in the season. Stony Point (6-2, 4-2) will look to rebound at home against Westwood next week.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, but evening thunderstorms throughout Central Texas postponed the game before kickoff.