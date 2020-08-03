Mason High School football coach tests positive for COVID-19

MASON, Texas (KXAN) — A Mason High School football coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine, according to Mason ISD Superintendent Stan Whittle.

The coach has not been around students or athletes since symptoms started early last week. The coach will not return to football practices until quarantine has been completed, the superintendent says.

Additionally, a cheerleading sponsor is staying home under quarantine for precautionary measures at this time. The sponsor has not tested positive for COVID-19 and is not showing symptoms. Mason is holding a cheer camp for “little ones this week, but she is not attending,” Whittle says.

Superintendent Whittle says Mason High School students, parents, and staff have been notified of the one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.

As a school in the University Interscholastic League’s 2A classification, Mason High School was permitted to start preseason football practices on Monday with the season expected to start in four weeks on August 28. The Punchers are scheduled to begin the season at home against Comanche.

UIL Class 5A and 6A teams have to wait until Sept. 7 to start organized practices with the season expected to start on Sept. 24.

On Friday, July 31, Mason County health officials reported there were two active cases of COVID-19 in the area.