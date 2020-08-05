Marble Falls suspends voluntary workouts after staff members test positive for COVID-19

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Marble Falls High School football stadium_246148

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — The offseason strength and conditioning workouts at Marble Falls High School were suspended following positive COVID-19 tests among staff members, Marble Falls ISD Superintendent Chris Allen told KXAN.

Allen says the offseason training program will resume on Wednesday, August 5. Allen says an estimated 150-200 athletes have attended the voluntary workouts over the summer.

As a UIL Class 5A school, Marble Falls must wait until Sept. 7 to begin organized practices, according to the UIL’s COVID-19 protocols. The season is expected to begin the week of Sept. 24.

Class 4A-1A were permitted to start preseason practices this week.

On Monday, Mason ISD Superintendent Stan Whittle told KXAN that a Mason High School football coach is quarantining after a positive COVID-19 result. Whittle says the coach has not been around students or athletes since symptoms started early last week. The coach will not return to football practices until quarantine has been completed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss