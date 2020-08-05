Marble Falls suspends voluntary workouts after staff members test positive for COVID-19

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — The offseason strength and conditioning workouts at Marble Falls High School were suspended following positive COVID-19 tests among staff members, Marble Falls ISD Superintendent Chris Allen told KXAN.

Allen says the offseason training program will resume on Wednesday, August 5. Allen says an estimated 150-200 athletes have attended the voluntary workouts over the summer.

As a UIL Class 5A school, Marble Falls must wait until Sept. 7 to begin organized practices, according to the UIL’s COVID-19 protocols. The season is expected to begin the week of Sept. 24.

Class 4A-1A were permitted to start preseason practices this week.

On Monday, Mason ISD Superintendent Stan Whittle told KXAN that a Mason High School football coach is quarantining after a positive COVID-19 result. Whittle says the coach has not been around students or athletes since symptoms started early last week. The coach will not return to football practices until quarantine has been completed.