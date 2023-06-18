AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texas high school football teams prepare for the upcoming 2023 season, they’ll take the pads off and sling it all over the field in the state 7-on-7 tournament June 22-24 at Veterans Park in College Station.

Pool play matchups were released by tournament directors Sunday and Central Texas teams are out in full force. Division I includes 6A and 5A schools, SPC and TAPPS Division I teams, Division II has 3AD1 and 4A teams, and the remainder of private schools and Division III includes 3AD2-1A teams.

In the Division I tournament, Westlake, Lake Travis and Dripping Springs all qualified and get started June 23. Weiss, San Marcos, Round Rock, Westwood, Vista Ridge and Buda Johnson are also competing in Division I. The Chaps open the tournament against Katy Tompkins and Lake Travis takes on El Paso Eastwood. Dripping Springs faces off against Lubbock Coronado in its pool play opener. All of those games start at 1:45 p.m.

Weiss plays Odessa and San Marcos takes on Keller Timber Creek. Round Rock opens against Bryan Rudder, Vista Ridge plays Fort Bend Hightower and Westwood gets going against San Antonio Johnson. Buda Johnson opens pool play against Cy Creek.

In Division II, the Taylor Ducks kick off the tournament against Panther Creek at 1:45 p.m. June 22. Lexington starts play in Division III at 1 p.m. against Stamford.

DeSoto won the Division I title last year, Hitchcock captured the Division II crown and Miles won in Division III. All three teams are back to defend their respective championships.