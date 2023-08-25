AUSTIN (KXAN) — Typically, an appearance in the Class 6A-Division I semifinals is something any program would be elated about. However, Westlake isn’t a typical program.

After falling to Galena Park North Shore last season, snapping a 54-game winning streak and three consecutive state championships, the Chaparrals are leaning on a huge senior class to start a winning streak of their own, and it starts Friday in Missouri City against Ridge Point.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers finished 10-3 overall last year and ran through 6A-District 20 undefeated at 8-0, advancing to the third round of the 6A-DI playoffs before losing 46-24 to Atascocita.

Live updates will be provided below this article when the game begins, and check back here for a full recap of the game.

Live updates

Halftime: Chaps 21, Panthers 0. The Westlake defense is up to their usual stingy ways and has swarmed the Panthers’ potent offense. Three different Chaps have scored touchdowns on the offensive side and are in control.

0:28 2Q: Westlake kicker Spencer Barnett hooks his field goal try just a little bit and it’s no good. Ridge Point takes over with no timeouts deep in their own territory

1:32 2Q: Westlake’s defense does its job yet again and forces another turnover on down. The Chaps take over on their own 39-yard line

5:29 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Nate Acosta gets the carry and he slashes 12 yards for a touchdown on the heels of a 13-yard dash to set it all up. That’s 25 yards on two carries … not too shabby. PAT good. Chaps 21, Panthers 0

7:50 2Q: On 4th-and-14, Ridge Point gains about 13 yards on the pass play and the Chaps are going to take over on their own 32-yard line.

9:20 2Q: Westlake DB Denim Collins walks off the field on his own after suffering an apparent injury. We’ll see if he gets back in the ballgame.

9:35 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Jack Kayser scores his 48th career touchdown on the ground with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone. He made a sensational catch out of the backfield two plays before to set up the Chaps at the doorstep. PAT good. Chaps 14, Panthers 0

11:53 2Q: After a false start penalty turned a 4th-and-1 into a 4th-and-6, Ridge Point still decided that going for it was the best thing for them and Westlake stuffs them to take over. Westlake takes over on the Ridge Point 44-yard line.

End 1Q: Chaps 7, Panthers 0. Ridge Point will start the 2Q with the ball 3rd-and-5 on their own 47-yard line.

1:50 1Q: Westlake can’t convert on the interception and they have to punt it away. So far, outside of a 20-yard run by Ridge Point, the Chaps’ defense has been stout.

4:19 1Q: Westlake cornerback Luke Vail picks off Ridge Point QB Austin Carlisle and the Chaps take over on their own 19-yard line.

5:38 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Paxton Land finds Brody Wilhelm on 3rd-and-11 for a 22-yard touchdown. Wilhelm added a nice spin move near the goalline to avoid a defender and get into the end zone. It’s his first receiving touchdown as a starter for the Chaps. PAT good. Chaps 7, Panthers 0

9:57 1Q: Ridge Point lines up to go for it, but they end up quick-kicking it and the pooch punt goes for no return. Westlake takes over on its own 31-yard line.

12:00 1Q: Ridge Point will receive the opening kick