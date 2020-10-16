LIVE TONIGHT: Westlake, San Marcos battle in district showdown

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake will put its undefeated record on the line in its first district road game at San Marcos on Friday night. The Chaparrals (3-0) haven’t been tested on the scoreboard during the first portion of the season, shutting out two of the first three opponents.

New San Marcos head coach John Walsh is working to build the Rattlers into a top Central Texas program. In his first season with the team, San Marcos is 1-2 overall with a district-opening loss to Lake Travis last week.

You can watch the game from Rattler Stadium on KBVO-TV or KXAN.com starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

San Marcos is getting the full brunt of talented teams in District 26-6A, opening the district schedule with Lake Travis, Westlake and Hays in the first three weeks. San Marcos earned a non-district win against Lockhart, 26-25, in the second week of the regular season.

Westlake has answered every challenge, so far.

The Chaps defense picked up where it left off after a 2019 6A state championship, and the offense hasn’t missed a beat with running back Zane Minors and quarterback Cade Klubnik. The Chaps have held 13 of the last 15 regular season opponents to a touchdown or less, dating back to the 2018 regular season.

Westlake defeated Del Valle 58-0 last week in the district opener. In the non-district, Westlake dominated Schertz-Clemens and Waco Midway.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Friday 10/16
Westlake vs. San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/22
Manor vs. Pflugerville at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/23
Westlake vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/29
Hendrickson vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
Stony Point vs. Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Stony Point vs. Cedar Ridge at 7 p.m.

