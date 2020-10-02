Live tonight: Westlake football travels to Waco Midway

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The Westlake Chaparrals face their first road test of the 2020 football season, traveling to Waco Midway Friday night.

You can watch the game from Waco Midway Panther Stadium on KBVO-TV or on livestream at KXAN.com starting at 7:30 p.m.

Last week, Westlake picked up where it left off after a 2019 state championship run with a dominant season opening win against Schertz-Clemens. The Chaps jumped ahead 26-0 at halftime on the Buffaloes en route to a 53-7 victory.

Senior running back Zane Minors started the scoring on a 76-yard touchdown run on Westlake’s first offensive play of the game, helping quarterback Cade Klubnik guide the Chaps offense to the blowout.

The Westlake defense was able to live up to its reputation as one of the best units in the state, holding the Buffaloes to a single touchdown on Friday. The Chaps have held 11 of its last 13 regular season opponents to a touchdown or less, dating back to the 2018 regular season.

Waco Midway, an annual playoff contender, lost its season opener to Round Rock 31-14.

How to find KBVO

Virtual: Channel 14

Channel 14 Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215

Channel 7 or 1215 Grande: Channel 18 or 818

Channel 18 or 818 Suddenlink: Channel 12

Channel 12 Google Fiber: Channel 8

Channel 8 AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007

