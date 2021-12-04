LIVE SATURDAY: Westlake, Vandegrift meet at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium — watch on KBVO

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It will be an old district matchup with a trip to the state semifinals on the line in 6A.

Westlake is not only undefeated but has not been challenged this season. It also means in his final season of coaching, Westlake coach Todd Dodge goes back to the stadium where he played college football at Texas.

Vandegrift is making their second straight trip to the quarterfinals. The Vipers have won their three playoff games by a combined 100 points since their regular season finale loss to Round Rock. Quarterback Brayden Buchanan has passed for 2,897 yards and 42 touchdowns. Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik is spreading the wealth with his 2,486 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. Ten different Chaparrals have caught at least 10 passes.

You can watch the Westlake and Vandegrift game live on KBVO or in this story at KXAN.com.

How to find KBVO