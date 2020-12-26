WATCH LIVE: Westlake faces San Antonio Stephens in 6A region semifinals

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake’s dominant season continues in the UIL 6A-Division 1 region semifinals on Saturday with San Antonio Stephens next on the schedule.

You can watch the state playoff game between the Chaparrals and Falcons on KBVO-TV or KXAN.com, starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Westlake (10-0) has aced every test thrown in front of it during the 2020 season, blowing out opponent after opponent on their way to an undefeated record. The Chaps are now four wins away from another state championship. Westlake won the 6A-Division 2 state championship in 2019.

Westlake dismantled Smithson Valley in the state second round 62-3, continuing the Chaps’ streak of lopsided victories. Westlake’s defense is allowing 3.7 points per game this season with five shutouts. The offense is equally as proficient as its counterpart, scoring 53 points or more in eight games this season.

San Antonio Stephens (7-4) rallied from 14 down in the fourth quarter against Harlingen in the second round, winning 28-21 to advance. The Falcons finished fourth in District 29-6A. The winner between Westlake and Stephens will face the winner of Cibolo Steele and United South in the region finals.

The game will be played at Bastrop Memorial Stadium in Bastrop.